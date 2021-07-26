Blackstone Group Inc. Buys 747,766 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $96,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,245,000 after purchasing an additional 694,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 129.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,963,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 214,722 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 7.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,883,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,448,000 after purchasing an additional 197,150 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $53,769,000. 31.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCP. Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.58.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 3.58. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.41%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

