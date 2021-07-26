Blackstone Group Inc. Buys 2,061,714 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 638.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 0.5% of Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Prologis worth $252,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $6,245,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 29.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 77,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $127.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.