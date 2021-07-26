Blackstone Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,500,000 Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $748,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OHPAU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,402. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

