Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

BKH stock opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

