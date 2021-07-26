Bitradio (BRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $55.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $67,337.24 and approximately $55.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.25 or 0.00261085 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,211,012 coins and its circulating supply is 10,211,008 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.