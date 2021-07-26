Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $213.78 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 26.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for about $18.72 or 0.00046921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $213.78 million and $50.00 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001660 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002431 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002432 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,111 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

