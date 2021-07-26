bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00037946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00114886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00133239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,030.65 or 0.99493210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.56 or 0.00814581 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

