BitCapitalVendor (BCV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $83,272.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $83,272.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.27 or 0.00847068 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00084522 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BCV is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.