BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BioVie in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIVI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.07. 7,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BioVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BioVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

