Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Raised to $140.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price objective raised by HSBC from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CLSA began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.44.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 1.24. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.