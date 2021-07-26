Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SXYAY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $34.19 price target on shares of Sika and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price target on shares of Sika and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,693. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74. Sika has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $34.86.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

