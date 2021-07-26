Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to announce sales of $59.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.95 million and the highest is $59.93 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $62.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $257.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.78 million to $259.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $267.16 million, with estimates ranging from $257.60 million to $272.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNFT. TheStreet lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 116,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,131. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.89. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $436.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at $6,250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at $3,643,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at $1,756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 857.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,386 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

