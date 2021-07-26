Belt Trading 83.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00037913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00113207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00132859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,336.52 or 0.99960324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.51 or 0.00814473 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

