Belt Finance (BELT) Achieves Market Cap of $46.85 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for $9.93 or 0.00025414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a market cap of $46.85 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00113305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00132864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,219.16 or 1.00393750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.77 or 0.00815987 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,718,617 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars.

