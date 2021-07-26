Beaton Management Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,373,000,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,988,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.