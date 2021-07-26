Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,303,000 after purchasing an additional 153,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,544,000 after buying an additional 88,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,663,000 after buying an additional 420,498 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $285.37. 19,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $204.64 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

