Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,103 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.0% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.29.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.58. The stock had a trading volume of 78,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,721. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

