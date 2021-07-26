Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.85.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,012,852. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $233.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

