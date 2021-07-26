Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of NVR worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $814,468,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,865,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NVR by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,938,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR traded down $81.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5,048.07. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,100. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,857.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.89. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,658.00 and a 52 week high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $42.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

