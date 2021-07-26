Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,605 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,054 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $6,109,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 97,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,278,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,646. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $621.28. The stock had a trading volume of 45,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $295.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $631.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

