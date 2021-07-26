BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 459.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,177 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BCE worth $22,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,198 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BCE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,649,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,403 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 5.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,187,000 after acquiring an additional 348,366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,297,000 after acquiring an additional 228,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 373.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,856 shares during the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

NYSE:BCE opened at $49.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.66. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. BCE’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.89%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.