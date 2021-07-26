BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Shares of BCBP opened at $14.55 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $249.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.83.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 23.98%. On average, research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 50.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 78.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

