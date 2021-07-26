Base Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $621,733.76 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $621,733.76 and $2.45 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00004013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00048772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.27 or 0.00823028 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 596,394 coins and its circulating supply is 417,717 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

