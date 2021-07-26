Barclays Reiterates GBX 170 Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 45.13% from the company’s current price.
VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).
Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 117.13 ($1.53) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.73. The firm has a market cap of £32.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 389.80. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Article: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.