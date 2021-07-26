Barclays Reiterates GBX 170 Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 45.13% from the company’s current price.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 117.13 ($1.53) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.73. The firm has a market cap of £32.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 389.80. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.