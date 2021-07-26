Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on the stock.

FEVR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 21st. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,322.22 ($30.34).

LON FEVR opened at GBX 2,322 ($30.34) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,544.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

