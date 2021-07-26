Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on THLLY. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Thales stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $21.01. 5,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591. Thales has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.60.

