Barclays Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $81.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,840,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,996,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,550,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,007,758 shares of company stock valued at $189,774,895 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Snap by 244,641.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,615 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 48,307.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $231,621,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

