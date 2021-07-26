Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 299.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCO opened at $5.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. The firm had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

