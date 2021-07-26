Barclays PLC Purchases 12,750 Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) by 124.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Orgenesis worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Orgenesis by 111.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Orgenesis during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Orgenesis by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Orgenesis by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,867 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orgenesis stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. Orgenesis Inc. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $125.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 186.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

