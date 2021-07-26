Barclays PLC Has $149,000 Stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 154,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $820.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

