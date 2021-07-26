Barclays PLC Has $137,000 Position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Milestone Scientific were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 302,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Milestone Scientific by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Milestone Scientific by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Milestone Scientific Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

