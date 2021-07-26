Barclays PLC Acquires 32,211 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,470 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,211 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Peabody Energy worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,907 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 404,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTU. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $10.93 on Monday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

