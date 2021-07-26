Barclays PLC Acquires 12,063 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Intevac worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Intevac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intevac by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Intevac by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Intevac by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 14.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 192,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. Intevac, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $153.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Intevac news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

