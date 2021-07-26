Barclays Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $60.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target increased by Barclays from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01. Twitter has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

