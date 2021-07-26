Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BKNIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. assumed coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Bankinter stock remained flat at $$5.06 during midday trading on Monday. 35,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

