Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 487 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $50.22 on Monday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $366.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

