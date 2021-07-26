Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

BDTX opened at $9.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $338.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.51. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $111,818.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $342,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.