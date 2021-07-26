Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NAT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $396.79 million, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.29. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $4.78.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

