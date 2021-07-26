Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 89,052 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at $1,042,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 110,585 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $7.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $323.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.