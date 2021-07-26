Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 742 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVLG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $20.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.19. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

