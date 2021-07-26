Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 10,537 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Datto were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter worth $17,098,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter worth $9,729,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Datto by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 290,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 61,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Datto by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 138,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter worth $4,078,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datto alerts:

In related news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $243,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,469 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,596.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.