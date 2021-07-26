Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Banco Santander by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in Banco Santander by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Banco Santander by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. 175,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,216,292. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

