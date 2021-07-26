BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Financial Comparison

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $8.66 billion 2.04 $1.20 billion N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Company $80.30 billion 2.30 $3.30 billion $0.55 81.07

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 9.99% 10.57% 0.73% Wells Fargo & Company 19.79% 9.85% 0.84%

Risk and Volatility

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Wells Fargo & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wells Fargo & Company 0 8 13 0 2.62

Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus price target of $46.29, indicating a potential upside of 3.80%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy.

