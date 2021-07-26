Bamco Inc. NY Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,136,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Public Storage by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 689,548 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $77,857,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Public Storage by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $313.80 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $315.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

