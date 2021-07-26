Bamco Inc. NY Sells 80,000 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Qualys were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Qualys by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 14.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

QLYS opened at $100.45 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.32.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

