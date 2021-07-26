Bamco Inc. NY Sells 142,675 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,675 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.16% of Vroom worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 171.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 410,158 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth $308,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth $530,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth $39,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $38.60 on Monday. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.06.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Vroom’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,991.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,982,774 shares of company stock worth $86,562,212 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

