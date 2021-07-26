Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $3,700,506.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 917,387 shares of company stock valued at $211,370,333. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,436. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

