Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $850,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 203.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

UPS traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,654. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.54 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

