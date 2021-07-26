Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 156.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4,088.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $91.09. 3,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,016. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.07. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $208.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.