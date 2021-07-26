Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 236.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

In other news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $130.61. 411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,628. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.35. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $130.49.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

